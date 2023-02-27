In light of women’s history month upon us, a recent study has named Texas as the eighth worst state in America for women to reside in.

The study from the financial website WalletHub found that Texas placed among the least-friendly states for women based on the Lone Star States’ low rankings in two key dimensions, which were classified as “women’s health care and safety” and “women’s economic and social well-being”.

Texas ranked 45th out of 50 states for the health care and safety category and 41st overall for economic and social well-being, placing the state near the bottom in both areas.

Within each dimension, Texas ranked below average in a number of different metrics that made up each major category.

For the health care and safety category, Texas was found to have ranked dead last (51st overall) when it came to the number of insured women in the state, as well as 35th in terms of its preventative health care for women. In addition, the Lone Star State also placed 31st for women’s life expectancy at birth.

In the “women’s economic and social well-being” category, Texas ranked among the worst states in key metrics such as women living in poverty (12th highest mark), women who voted in the 2020 presidential election (35th lowest) and the unemployment rate for women (20th highest).

While Texas ranked below-average in many different areas, the study also indicated that the state was above-average in a number of key metrics.

The state ranked higher in areas like the percent of women-owned businesses (15th overall), median earnings for female workers (18th), high school graduation rate for women (20th) and quality of women’s hospitals (23rd).

To conduct the study, WalletHub compared 25 different key metrics from the 50 American states and the District of Columbia.

The financial website utilized information from several resources, such as the U.S. Census Bureau, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and more for the study.