Kellie Rasberry Evans has lived a life full of opportunities such as co-hosting an episode of Live with Regis, winning numerous favorite female personality awards, working on The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, mentoring, serving others and raising a family. Now, she hosts a podcast, A Sandwich and Some Lovin’ with her husband Allen. The two discuss topics such as life, love, blending families and more.

What does community mean to you?

When I hear the word “community” I immediately think of belonging. Whether it’s the group of neighbors in your cul-de-sac, your neighborhood or your entire city, it just feels good to belong somewhere. And a natural result of that -— I hope! — is to take pride in your community and look out for the other members in it.



How do you find balance in your daily life?

I don’t. I’m really bad at balance. I truly believe the root of that is my lack of sleep. If I could get a grip on my sleep, I think the rest of my life would fall into place. I’d have more energy for working out. I’d have more patience with my husband and kids. I’d be more motivated to actually accomplish the things I write in my annual bucket list.

Do you struggle with productivity? If so how?

I do. I have a running To Do list and while I’m constantly busy, I always feel like I’m falling behind. Because the major tasks feel so daunting, I get busy tackling the minor To Dos so I can feel good about crossing those off. But by the time a major task is due, I end up panicking and rushing to get it done. I need to work on prioritizing! I’ll put that on my next annual bucket list.

What everyday thing do you excel at?

I’m pretty good about writing thank-you notes. Does that count? It’s slowly becoming a thing of the past and it makes me sad. I love getting hand-written notes in the mail.

How do you decompress or relax?

I listen to a lot of true crime podcasts and watch a good bit of reality TV. I love most of the Real Housewives franchises, and whenever The Amazing Race starts a new season, I get a little teary-eyed. I also like digging into a semi-challenging crossword puzzle from time to time.

When was a time you had to step out of your comfort zone?

When I interviewed Tyra Banks for the annual Chick Lit Luncheon. People are always surprised when I tell them that I get nervous interviewing celebrities or giving speeches, and this event combined both!

How do you hope to improve your community? (personal/business)

I always dreamed of living in a cul-de-sac because I imagined it would be a special community of neighbors. It finally happened almost five years ago when we moved into our current home, and it turns out I was right! Our group got together quite a bit before Covid hit, but then things screeched to a halt. I’d like get back to doing more group activities with them because I think it’s important to have that bond with your neighbors. Building a great community starts right outside your front door.

When are you happiest?

When I finally crawl into bed at night, I’m so happy I could literally cry.

What do you think your community is in need of?

I’m truly drawing a blank. I guess we have everything!

What motivates you?

The reason I want to cry happy tears when I finally get into bed at night is because I’ve lived a very sleep-deprived life for the past 28-plus years. But when I meet listeners who grew up listening to our show with their moms and who now listen with children of their own, or others who say we helped them get through their darkest times by providing a little laughter and distraction, it makes my heart full. That’s the motivation I need to get up in the morning (after hitting the snooze button for the third time).

How do you consider yourself a local leader?

I would say I’m more of a local ambassador. I look for chances to brag about Plano on the radio whenever I can!

What do you wish you were better at?

Public speaking. Seriously! When I know I have to give a speech, I am physically ill for weeks leading up to it, and then I beat myself up over my performance for weeks afterward.

What kind of goals do you set for yourself?

My husband got me into the idea of creating a yearly bucket list, and now it’s a tradition we do every December 30. We make reservations at a really nice restaurant, pull out our bucket list journal to read the lists we made the year before, cross off the things we accomplished, and then write our bucket lists for the year ahead. We each have separate lists, but traveling to a city we’ve never visited before always makes both. A couple of my entries for the 2023 bucket list include learning how to golf and organizing a trip to a winery with my cul-de-sac neighbors, complete with a party bus!

