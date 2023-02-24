The national grocery store chain H-E-B is opening a store in McKinney this summer and store officials are staffing up. The store is hosting a hiring fair on Feb. 28 for all positions at the new McKinney store.

Available positions are full-time and part-time in all departments, including bakery, deli, produce, seafood, market, catering, in-store selling, eStore, checkers, CSA, True Texas BBQ restaurant and more.

The company is looking to hire approximately 700 employees for the new North Texas location. The majority of store roles start at $15 an hour and include the following:

A 10 percent H-E-B product discount program

An annual pay review

Partner stock plan

401k plan with a four percent company match

Paid time off

Health, vision and dental benefit plans

The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Collin College Conference Center located at 2400 Community Ave. in McKinney.

Individuals must complete an application before arriving at the job fair. All available positions and the applications are available here. Applicants may also text ‘HEB794’ to 81931 to be directed to all available McKinney positions.

H-E-B is based in San Antonio and operates more than 400 stores in Texas and Mexico. The company currently employs over 145,000 partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities.

The new H-E-B store is slated to open in late 2023. This will be the company’s third store currently under construction in the DFW Metroplex.

The McKinney store will be located on the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway. Distinct features of the location will include a large curb side zone at the back of the store, a fuel station with car wash, Pharmacy drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ, H-E-B’s lauded barbecue restaurant.

For more information, click here.