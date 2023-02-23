Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, is celebrating the grand opening of a new location in West Plano on Friday, February 24. The new location will be at 1801 Preston Rd. Suite D.

The West Plano Salata is the 92nd location open nationwide, and the first new Salata to open in 2023 for the growing brand. The location will be franchisee Ryan Nickel’s fourth Salata.

“We’ve been serving the North Texas community through our Grand Prairie, Mansfield, and Mesquite locations, and are thrilled to have the opportunity to be opening our new Salata in West Plano,” said Nickel. “I live close to Plano and know firsthand how supportive and welcoming the community is, and I am excited to make Salata even more convenient and accessible to the area.”

The West Plano Salata will offer guests fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, as well as soups, a selection of organic teas and lemonades. Salata features five salad bases, more than 50 toppings, and 11 house-made, gluten-free dressings. The new Salata will offer online ordering and mobile app orders with both pickup and delivery available, as well as dine-in and catering.

To celebrate its grand opening, the first guest in line on February 24th will receive a custom Salata swag bag featuring a lunchbox, reusable straw keychain, water bottle and $25 gift card. Additionally, the first 100 guests in line will receive a free tee-shirt designed by local artist Alli K, displaying a custom Texas-themed Salata design on the front.

Inside the restaurant, Salata will offer complimentary salad samples and a variety of organic teas and lemonades so guests can try some of the extensive offerings available.

Salata’s West Plano location will donate 15% of all opening day sales to Minnie’s Food Pantry, a nonprofit organization who believes that overall wellness begins with healthy food and financial education. Their ultimate goal is to offer programs that help families gain long-term food security and break the generational curse of people, especially children, in low-income areas not having access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Additionally, Second Chance SPCA, Dog Training Elite North Texas, MADabolic Plano and Stretch Lab Plano will join Salata for the celebration on opening day. MADabolic Plano will host their own booth at the event with cornhole boards and fitness equipment for guests to try. They will also be giving away free classes and raffling off a one-month unlimited membership.

The new Salata location will be open from Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m-9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.