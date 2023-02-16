A Plano ISD teacher was accused of criminal conduct by a former student. Since the allegations, the teacher resigned from his position and no longer works for the district.

On Feb. 10, parents in Plano ISD were sent a letter explaining that a former student came forward with accusations of “inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior” by teacher, Michael Lloyd. However, no information was released on whether Lloyd denied or admitted any wrongdoing.

“Mr. Lloyd fully cooperated with the Plano ISD, Plano Police and Allen Police Departments during this investigation over the past many weeks,” Lloyd’s lawyers told FOX 4. “At the conclusion of this investigation, Mr. Lloyd voluntarily resigned from his position after many decades as a teacher in the PISD. As of today, Mr. Lloyd has not been charged with any criminal offense.”

According to The Dallas Morning News, the alleged incident occurred between 2005 and 2009. The student attended Williams High School and Plano East High School during that time frame. Lloyd worked at Williams High School when the alleged behavior took place.

Plano ISD opened an investigation into the alleged incident and began making reports to law enforcement and the State Board for Educator Certification. Local police are also investigating the allegation by the former student.

“Plano ISD does not condone nor will tolerate any employee who engages in the type of inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior alleged in this instance,” the district wrote.

From 2011 to 2023, Lloyd worked at McMillen High School as an English and humanities teacher and worked in the district since 2000. Lloyd was placed on administrative leave and is no longer employed by Plano ISD, the district said in the letter.

The district believes this was an isolated incident, but anyone with more information about the investigation or knowledge of the incident should contact Kevin Keating, Plano ISD chief of safety and security operations at kevin.keating@pisd.edu, the district said. Reports can also be made to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and the Plano Police Department.

Plano ISD also provides a tip line for those who wish to stay anonymous.

Local Profile reached out to Plano ISD, but did not receive a response prior to publishing.