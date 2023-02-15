The Collin County Sheriff’s Office and North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit arrested a Dallas man on Feb. 10, 2023. Police searched his car and found around 6,000 fentanyl pills and a handgun.

Police found the pills and gun after Eduardo Reyes agreed to a vehicle search following a traffic stop at Central Expressway and Republic Drive. According to a statement by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Reyes was charged with manufacturing and delivering a narcotic over 400 grams and is being held in the Collin County jail on a $402,500 bond.

According to the statement, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner blames the Sineloan and Jalisco New Generation drug cartels for “intentionally poisoning” Americans with fentanyl made with Chinese precursors.

“Last year, well over 100,000 Americans perished from drug overdoses and more than half of those were fatal fentanyl poisonings,” Skinner said. “These deaths are directly attributable to these Mexican drug cartels. We know that our efforts fighting this scourge will save lives. This seizure illustrates our continuing commitment to use every resource and tactic available to help stem the flow of this deadly poison from entering our communities.”

Fentanyl has been a growing problem around the country, and Collin County is no exception. Local Profile previously reported that by September 2022, Plano alone saw 10 deaths related to drug overdoses — a 571% increase in Collin County in three years. In Plano and the rest of the county, heroin and fentanyl were primarily to blame.

Also in 2022, the Dallas Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 1 million fentanyl-laced pills and 7,000 pounds of methamphetamine. Laboratory testing revealed that six out of 10 fentanyl-laced pills contained a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl, increasing from four out of 10 in 2021.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fentanyl kills more people than almost any other drug and police continue to see the effect of the dangerous drug.