Collin College recently partnered with the Amazon Career Choice program, allowing Amazon associates to receive up to 100% of all tuition, books and fees.

Amazon announced that its workers could be paid while pursuing undergraduate college credit courses at Collin College including associate and bachelor’s degrees as well as certificates.

“Partnering with a company like Amazon to provide more access to education is an opportunity we’re really excited for,” said Dr. Neil Matkin, Collin College district president. “This is a great collaboration tool we can use to offer our students another pathway to success.”

Amazon Career Choice explained the program offers this benefit to empower associates to learn or improve lifelong skills or continue their career success at Amazon and beyond.

“Amazon believes all employees should have the opportunity to learn new skills and build their careers,” a statement by Amazon reads. “Thanks to the Career Choice program, thousands of employees are earning certificates and degrees that may have otherwise been outside the realm of possibility.”

Interested Amazon employees can apply to Collin College, register to enroll in courses and submit tuition requests to Amazon through their Career Choice portal.

“We’re grateful to be among the newest selected partners for Amazon’s Career Choice program,” said Dr. Laura Isdell Collin College Dean of Admissions and Amazon’s Career Choice program lead. “This program grants potential students access to the more than 100 degrees and certificates that Collin College offers, including our growing list of bachelor’s degrees, at no cost. It’s a great opportunity.”

Collin College serves more than 57,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 100 degrees and certificates, including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity and a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Construction Management.

To learn more about the Amazon Career Choice program, visit the link here. For more information about Collin College’s admissions process visit, collin.edu.