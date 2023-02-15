According to the official National Margarita Day website, the national food holiday was founded out of love and appreciation for the drink by real estate agent Todd McCalla in 2008. Since then it’s become one of the most popular food holidays in the country, reminding us every year that cold weather is no excuse to pass on the opportunity to enjoy a well-done margarita.

So we know why margaritas deserve a day in its honor, that much is obvious, but why not celebrate it on its birthday? Well, as with so many of the great modern inventions, several people between the ’30s and ’40s claimed to be the original creators of the drink, making it difficult to pinpoint the exact date, place, or person who created it.

One of the most outlandish stories — certainly the one with the most celebrities involved — comes from right here in North Texas. Legend has it that Dallas socialite Margarita Sames put together the drink to treat guests during a vacation in Acapulco in 1948. One of the guests, one Nick Hilton, enjoyed the drink so much, he took the recipe back with him to add it to his hotel chain menu. Or maybe it was some of the other guests lucky enough to first try the drink who made it popular: Fred MacMurray, Lana Turner, or John Wayne.

The one thing we know for sure is what Todd McCalla has been telling us for 15 years: margaritas are delicious, refreshing and perfect for any day of the year.

Here are our favorite picks for where to celebrate one of America’s favorite drinks in Collin County.

Photo: mi día from scratch | facebook

3310 Dallas Pkwy, Ste 105, Plano

Not only will you enjoy a perfectly crafted margarita, but you can visit Mi Dia’s stunning tequila tower where you’ll find a vast selection of premium tequila bottles. If you are looking for a drink with a little twist, try their blueberry Habanero, made with blueberry-infused tequila, Cointreau, habanero-infused agave and lemon juice.

7540 TX-121, Suite 150, McKinney | 5880 TX-121, Suite 103-B, Plano

Depending on how much of a purist you consider yourself, you might want to try Fork and Frie’s twist on the margarita recipe. For national margarita day, they are offering three variations of the cocktail: tequila-tini, made with hand-squeezed orange, lime and a splash of agave, yuzu margarita, made using Yuzu juice, Jose Cuervo traditional and smoked salt, fiery-pineapple margarita with pineapple, muddled jalapeño, house-made sweet and sour, pineapple juice, agave nectar, and spicy mezcal margarita made with mezcal, egg whites, freshly squeezed lime juice with infused simple syrup, finished in smoked glass.

Photo courtesy of kona grill

5973 W Parker Rd, Plano

Kona Grill offers an array of margaritas including the house favorite, the watermelon margarita as well as other variations such as the Casamigos and skinny margaritas. They make it really hard to choose, but luckily you don’t have to. Try them all by ordering the frozen margarita flight and find which one is the best.

6765 Winning Dr #810, Frisco

This is a celebration and Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar in Frisco will not only bring all the high-energy live entertainment you are used to, but they’ll be offering their specialty margarita recipe at a discount for the occasion. The Casarita is a premium shaken margarita made with Casamigos Blanco, agave nectar, hand-squeezed lime juice, served over fat ice and lime wheel garnish.

Photo: knife steakhouse | facebook

5300 East Mockingbird Lane, Dallas

If dining at celebrity chef John Tesar’s award-winning concept is not enough to convince you to try their drinks, maybe this specialty margarita will do the trick: The Pomegranate Margarita crafted using silver tequila, lemon, pomegranate grenadine (cinnamon & cloves) and Solerno blood orange liqueur.

MUTTS Canine Cantina

1070 Watters Creek Blvd., Allen

It’s a party and everyone is invited — your dog included! Step into MUTTS and enjoy watching your four-legged baby play and make friends as you indulge in their specialty drink, the barkarita. While you are at the bar order a gourmet doggie menu for the little rascal.

More Margaritas, Please!

Blue Mesa

$5 top-shelf margaritas all day.

8200 Dallas Pkwy, Plano | 14866 Montfort Dr, Dallas

Suburban Tacht Club

Serving its Yacht Rock Rita for $8 instead of regular $12 price.

5872 TX-121 suite 104, Plano

Urban Rio

Offering $3 house margaritas all day long.

1000 14th Street #100, Plano

STK Steakhouse

Offering 50% off the perfect margarita all day long.

2000 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Thirsty Lion Gastropub

Offering three $9 margaritas.

5754 Grandscape Blvd Suite 205, The Colony

