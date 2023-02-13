From romantic concerts by candlelight to a salsa dance class to a charming visit to the museum, whatever you are looking for you’ll find this week in Collin County. Scroll all the way down to see our local picks for where to eat and drink this week.

Photo: jp jofre | facebook

When: February 13 and 14, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: The McKinney Cotton Mill | 610 Elm Street, McKinney

Tickets

Right in time for Valentine’s Day, the Texas Cellos will delight audiences with a two-day music festival by candlelight. On Monday you’ll be able to enjoy a concert by the New York-based Escher Quartet and Argentinian bandoneonist JP Jofre, and on Tuesday JP Jofre takes the stage again as a guest with Siblings Joseph and Hannah Kuipers for a special SOUL of the CELLO concert.

When: February 10 through 26, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Art Centre Theatre| 1400 Summit Ave, Ste E, Plano

Tickets

Based on interviews conducted with women all over the world, Eve Ensler’s award-winning play manages to be poignant at the same time as it is hilarious, taking a thoughtful look at the female experience covering a diverse array of topics such as consensual and nonconsensual sexual experiences, body image, vaginal care, prostitution and more.

Photo: perot museum | facebook

When: February 14, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Perot Museum of Nature and Science | 2201 N. Field Street, Dallas

Tickets

Perot Museum will add a romantic twist to its unique exhibits this Tuesday. Treat yourself to an evening of science-induced-aw as you explore the museum’s halls with your sweetheart, enjoy live music and toast the night away with delicious drinks and food.

When: February 16, 2023 | 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Legacy West | 7700 Windrose Ave. G300, Plano

Tickets

Cut the week short with Neighborhood Goods at Legacy West this Thursday and learn two new cocktails to show off this weekend. In addition to the new drink recipes, you’ll have a taste of Casa Bosques’ artisanal chocolates to make the perfect pair.

Photo: alex goncharov | shutterstock

When: February 14, 2023 | 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Scoop N’ Buns | 507 West Walnut Street, Garland

Tickets

Up your salsa game this Thursday before you indulge in delicious ice cream. Each ticket includes one complimentary cocktail, a one-hour dance class by salsa instructor Wander Rosario, one mini charcuterie box and one ice cream scoop.

