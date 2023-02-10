Quicker internet speeds will soon become a reality for every resident in McKinney, Texas.

The McKinney city council announced that it has approved of an agreement with telecom company SiFi Networks to install its open-access fiber network in every neighborhood across the city.

As a result of the agreement, SiFi Networks will be granted access to the public right-of-way to construct its fiber optic network citywide.

Called the FiberCity® network, the new network will provide a high-speed fiber internet connectivity point to every property located in McKinney.

“Providing high quality and reliable city-wide fiber optic network is critical technology infrastructure for residents, businesses and city services,” said Peter Tokar, president of the McKinney Economic Development Corporation, in an official statement. “The city’s partnership with SiFi represents our continued efforts to be a technology-driven leading city in our region.”

SiFi Networks will be in charge of operating and maintaining the city’s new fiber network, but will not be tasked with providing the internet themselves.

The private telecommunications company plans to contract numerous Internet Service Providers in an effort to offer McKinney residents and businesses different choices of competitively priced web services, according to a release.

“This agreement represents a multimillion-dollar private investment to improve our infrastructure at zero cost to our city and residents,” said McKinney Mayor George Fuller. “This will increase choice, drive competition, and hopefully lower prices for internet access for residents, as well as promote equality for accessibility across the city.”