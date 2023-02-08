The new athletic director and head football coach for the Plano Senior High School is bringing nearly 30 years of experience to the position.

“Plano ISD is excited to welcome Cody White and his family to Wildcat Nation,” said Plano ISD athletic director Jeff Smith. “White has been a very successful football coach and athletic director throughout his career, and we look forward to the positive impact he will have with all of our athletic programs.”

White was approved as the new athletic coordinator and head football coach at a recently held Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting.

“I am beyond humbled to have the opportunity to lead the football program at Plano Senior High,” said White. “The tradition, administrative support and upward trajectory of the school makes this an incredibly exciting position.”

White brings over 28 years of coaching experience to the position. He previously served as athletic director and head football coach at Brentwood Academy. During his tenure there he was a three-time Tennessee Football Coach of the Year.

Under White’s leadership, the Brentwood athletic department won 39 team state championships in the state’s largest independent school classification since he joined in 2012.

White’s proven success as a head football coach includes:

Two district championships

Two bi-district championships

Two area championships

Four regional championships

A quarter-final championship

Six semi-final championships

Four state championships

And an overall record of 138-49

Prior to his move to Tennessee, White served as athletic director and head football coach during his seven years at Denison High School in Denison ISD. His previous experience also includes service as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Odessa Permian High School as well as passing game coordinator and quarterback coach at Highland Park High School in Dallas ISD.

White holds a bachelor of science in education with minors in English and biology from Baylor University as well as a Master of Education in Administration from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

