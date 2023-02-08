Collin College has announced that it will be offering a brand new automotive training program later this year.

Called the Technician Training and Education Network (T-TEN) program, the new automobile-centered training program will be offered at Collin College’s Technical Campus in Allen, Texas, beginning in the Fall 2023 semester.

The T-TEN program will provide students with numerous certificate and associate degree options, various certifications, as well as the opportunity to experience hands-on training in regards to automotive repairs and diagnoses.

In addition to training, the program will also help establish connections between automotive dealerships and students while they are attending school.

The T-TEN program is an expansion of Collin College’s established partnership with automotive company Toyota Motor North America (TMNA).

In the past, Toyota previously selected Collin College as one of the educational institutions for its Technical Education College Support (TECS) Elite program back in the 2020-21 academic year. The TECS program — which will be continuing at Collin College — offers online training modules for students that want to pursue careers as Toyota or Lexus Certified Technicians.

“We are proud to build on the partnership we have with Toyota to offer this exceptional opportunity to our students,” said Dr. Neil Matkin, Collin College district president. “The T-TEN program at Collin College will provide our students with a low-cost entry point into rewarding careers in a high-demand industry and give them the inside track for employment at a Toyota or Lexus dealership after graduation.”

Joe Myers, the manager of TMNA’s T-TEN program, says that extending the program into the Dallas-Fort Worth region will be beneficial to the automotive industry that resides in the area.

“Expansion of our T-TEN program with Collin College fulfills a strong need for technicians in the D-FW region,” said Myers. “Having highly trained technicians is critical to the success of dealerships and independent body shops because they are on the front line of our customers being satisfied with the product.”

For more information on the T-TEN program, click here.