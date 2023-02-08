Learn to play the guitar, let yourself be chased down by a maniac in a haunted house, enjoy delicious food paired with premium spirits, enjoy a play or two and prove that you own the fastest duck in the county all in one fun-packed weekend in Collin County. Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.

Photo: cantina laredo | facebook

When: February 11, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Cantina Laredo | 4546 Belt Line Rd., Addison

Reservations

Cantina Laredo is inviting guests to a tequila-paired four-course dinner this Saturday. After a cocktail reception complete with a Herradura Tequila flight, guests will be treated to full-size cocktails crafted using Herradura Tequila to complement each mouthwatering dish.

When: Until February 18, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Pocket Sandwich Theatre | 1104 S. Elm Street, Carrollton

Tickets

Hurry up to get tickets for Pocket Sandwich Theatre’s first melodrama in its new location in Carrollton because they are selling out! In this comedic adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic written by Jow Dickinson, the audience is invited to participate in throwing popcorn to the stage as the cast pokes fun at the characters.

Photo: ezume images | shutterstock

When: February 11, 2023| See the full schedule

Where: Art Centre Theatre| 1400 Summit Ave, Ste E, Plano

Tickets

Imagine the two most belligerent, obnoxious and politically opposed relatives you only have the pleasure of meeting for Thanksgiving got married. Would you be surprised if the wedding dinner ended up in a murder? That’s just the beginning of this wild wedding reception complete with meltdowns, confessions and audience investigation. If you discover whodunnit before the police you win a prize!

When: February10 and 11, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Collin College Plano Campus | 2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

More Info

The festival will open with a concert by guest artist Gohar Vardanyan in the Plano Campus Living Legends Conference Center, Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. The festival will continue the following day with a talent-packed schedule of classes and workshops for all ages and levels. If you always wanted to learn to play the guitar, you won’t find better teachers than these.

Photo: dark hour haunted house | website

When: February 11, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Dark Hour Haunted House | 701 Taylor Drive, Plano

Tickets

Be transported to a 1980s slasher film in Dark Hour’s newest survival-themed show. You’ll have to outwit and most importantly outrun the slashers hiding in the halls. Dark Hour’s immersive sets will keep you moving for your life. A must-see for any horror fan.

When: February 12, 2023 | 5:30 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

More Info

This is it folks! The Super Bowl LVI is here and what’s better than watching it on a huge 24-foot LED screen surrounded by fellow fans, good food, drinks and cheering? If you are looking for the ultimate MVP experience, reserve a VIP Lounge (21+) and have the best view of the screen.

Photo: the play that goes wrong | facebook

The Play That Goes Wrong When: February 1 through 12, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: WaterTower Theatre | 15650 Addison Road, Addison

Tickets Last call! This will be the closing weekend for the show. Imagine an Agatha Cristie-esque whodunnit murder mystery but the leading investigators were the Monty Pythons, then you’ll have something like The Play That Goes Wrong. The play follows a clumsy group of thespians doing their best (and failing miserably) to keep the show from falling apart.

When: February 11, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Don Rodenbaugh Aquatics Center | 110 E. Rivercrest Blvd., Allen

More Info

Show off your duck this weekend and prove that it’s the fastest in Allen at the Duck Derby. Purchase your “Racing Duck” from Don Rodenbaugh Aquatics Center and decorate it before returning it for judging by 5 p.m. on February 10. The races will begin on Saturday and the race track will be the Lazy River. The fastest and best-decorated ducks will receive awards.

Photo: frame stock footage | shutterstock

When: February 10 through 26, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Art Centre Theatre| 1400 Summit Ave, Ste E, Plano

Tickets

Based on interviews conducted with women all over the world, Eve Ensler’s award-winning play manages to be poignant at the same time as it is hilarious, taking a thoughtful look at the female experience covering a diverse array of topics such as consensual and nonconsensual sexual experiences, body image, vaginal care, prostitution and more.

When: Selected days January 26 through March 29, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Visitor Center | 200 W. Virginia, McKinney

More Info

Starting this weekend, Jump Into Art Studios partnered up with Visit McKinney to take you on a free walking tour of the city’s public art installations located in the historic downtown. The tour guides are local artists themselves who will tell you all there is to know about the story behind murals, sculptures and other art pieces scattered around town.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

The Tempest

When: February 10 through 19, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Genesis Children’s Theatre | 3100 Independence Pkwy, #324b, Plano

More Info

Pre-Game Brunch in Republic

When: February 12, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen

More Info

Flower Bar at The Boardwalk

When: February 12, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: The Boardwalk at Granite Park | 5800 State Highway 121, Plano

More Info