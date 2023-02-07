In celebration of the program’s 10-year anniversary, Mayor John Muns has announced that he will be making an appearance at Plano ISD’s Academy High School for the launch of this year’s annual Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program.

The program, which was started back in 2014, establishes connections between students from Plano’s school district with numerous companies and nonprofits that reside in the area each year.

During the program’s commencement on Feb. 7, 2023, Mayor Muns will be joined by Plano ISD Superintendent Dr. Theresa Williams, intern alums and various community supporters — including presenting sponsor Capital One — at the local high school. Together, they will be looking to recruit new companies to participate in the program so that there are ample employment opportunities for students.

Since the program’s inception, it has helped provide summer jobs for around 780 students in total. In addition, thousands of students in the past have also received internship preparation training in advance of the program’s job fairs.

The paid internship program runs for a total of eight weeks — between June 12 to Aug. 4 — and offers local students access to both on-site and remote jobs. Students that find employment through the program work between 20-40 hours per week and earn a minimum of $12 an hour.

Businesses that would like to participate in this year’s program will have until April 1, 2023, to sign up. The deadline for students to apply is almost a month earlier, scheduled for March 6.

According to a release, businesses can choose to participate in this year’s program in a number of ways. This includes sponsoring interns at their own respective places of work, underwriting interns at either a nonprofit or government agency, as well as becoming a program sponsor.

To learn more about the annual Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program, or to sign up, click here.