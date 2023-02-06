Enjoy some family-friendly fun this week in Collin County. From a timeless musical to a neighborhood night out complete with a movie for the kiddos to a whodunnit play, you won’t run out of things to do. Scroll all the way down to see our local picks for where to eat and drink this week.

Photo: hairspray on tour | facebook

When: February 8 to 12, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Courtyard Theater | 1509 H Avenue, Plano

Cheer for the lovable Tracy Turnblad as she undergoes a transformation to fulfill her dream — dance at the “Corny Collins Show.” The family-friendly, eight Tony Awards winner musical is full of hilarious dialogue, romance and iconic songs.

When: January 9 – February 20, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Verona Villa | 6591 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco

Don’t say we didn’t tell you! Only two weeks left to buy tickets for the Junior League of Collin County’s bingo night happening at Verona Villa on February 23. The fundraiser cheers to the years-themed event will include 8 bingo games, VIP packages including two drink tickets, a VIP-only game, a swag bag and VIP tables with unique themes.

Photo: evgeny karandaev | shuterstock

When: February 7, 2023 | 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Lone Star Wine Cellars | 103 East Virginia Street McKinney

Do you want to buy a nice wine and a good box of chocolates for Valentine’s but would like to try them first? We have an event for you. Lone Star Wine Cellars prepared a pairing class from a certified wine expert explaining the different complimentary flavors and texture profiles. The class will include 5 – 2 oz premium wine tastes and a selection of chocolates to pair.

When: February 1 through 12, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: WaterTower Theatre | 15650 Addison Road, Addison

Imagine an Agatha Cristie-esque whodunnit murder mystery but the leading investigators were the Monty Pythons, then you’ll have something like The Play That Goes Wrong. The play follows a clumsy group of thespians doing their best (and failing miserably) to keep the show from falling apart.

Photo: the hub | instagram

When: February 7, 2023 | 5:30 p.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen

On National Hot Chocolate Day The HUB prepared a special family-friendly neighborhood night complete with a movie, popcorn and its famous hot chocolate bar. Enjoy a screening of The Rise of Gru with the kids and cut the week short with some family activities.

