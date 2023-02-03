Hot on the heels of arriving in The Colony, Portillo’s is following up its first North Texas spot with two more: One in Allen and another in Arlington.

“Our first Portillo’s was such a success that we want even more Texans to see why our unrivaled Chicago-style food is such a big dill,” the company stated in an official announcement. “Our new restaurant will be just south of Allen Premium Outlets, an open-air mall that’s home to some of the region’s best shopping.”

The Allen restaurant clocks in at 7,700 square feet, features seating for 170 guests, including the outdoor patio, and will have “a retro automotive garage theme.” So far, the only date given for the opening is “this year.”

“Hiring for managers and shift leads will begin soon,” the company added. “Portillo’s offers competitive pay, flexible schedules, growth opportunities, free shift meals, and the opportunity to get paid daily! Visit portillos.com/careers for more information on working with us.”

The new Arlington location is slightly larger, at 7,800 square feet and features seating for over 180 diners. It will be South Cooper — under 10 miles from AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field.

Last month, North Texas got its first Portillo’s, located in The Colony. Local Profile was on hand for the grand opening. “We thought Texas could be big,” said Michael Portillo, son of founder Dick Portillo, at the time. “We thought Texas could be bigger than our home state, Illinois.” According to Portillo, Texas is the biggest state for shipping food orders, which is why it was selected for a new location.

Before the grand opening in The Colony, there was a soft opening. People lined up for over an hour to order, and lines of cars for the drive-through snaked around the parking lot. “If there was any doubt that Texans would be receptive to Portillo’s, all you had to do was see the lines and the traffic,” said The Colony’s mayor, Richard Boyer, at the opening. “I think y’all will be wildly successful.”