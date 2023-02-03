As the recent winter storm blew across the state of Texas, a Frisco sandwich shop was making a special delivery to the homeless shelter in McKinney.

“It doesn’t feel right being warm and cozy inside while other people are going hungry,” said Jonathan Cruz, general manager of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, in an official statement.

On Feb. 1, employees from Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop located at 1612 FM 423 in Frisco, prepared and delivered sandwiches to the Samaritan Inn, a homeless shelter located in McKinney.

“I am thankful for my owners allowing me to make this happen,” said Cruz. “They have always been passionate about giving back to our community and it really speaks volumes about who we are as a company.”

According to Capriotti’s, the company has a history of stepping up for the community in times of need. For example, in May 2022 during the Rob Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, the store gave 10 percent of its earnings during the month of June to a nonprofit organization to help families affected by the tragedy.

For additional information, click here.