The Galleria Dallas and the Girl Scouts of North Texas are teaming up to celebrate the Black History Month.

“We are so excited to collaborate with Galleria Dallas on this special exhibit honoring the contributions of Black Girl Scouts and leaders. It is our hope that this diverse display of amazing women leaders helps all girls realize their potential,” said Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts of North Texas in a press release.

The celebration includes a number of events and features a new gallery exhibit that highlights the accomplishments of Black women in scouting.

The new interactive display began on Jan. 27 and features an array of inspiring stories, including the story of Josephine Holloway.

Holloway began working to create Black Girl Scout troops beginning in 1924. She led the first African American Girl Scout Troop in Tennessee, and one of the first in the country. During her tenure, she mentored more than 2,000 Black girls and adults.

The display also features present day scout leaders including DeSoto’s Deborah Franklin and Tanya Clay of Service Unit 213.

Plano’s Zara Jones, a Gold Award Girl Scout who restored the Plano African American Museum during the pandemic, is also included. A tribute to Fort Worth’s Opal Lee, the ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth,’ is also a highlight.

“As a former Girl Scout myself, I can attest to how impactful my participation in the Cookie Program was in shaping me to becoming who I am today,” said Megan Townsend, director of marketing for the Galleria Dallas. “It is amazing to be able to showcase so many amazing Black leaders shaping not only scouting but our world.”

The month-long partnership will also see the Girl Scouts host cookie booths at the Galleria every weekend throughout February.

“As the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program in the world, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches young girls valuable skills and introduces them to new opportunities,” said Bartkowski.

The Girl Scouts of North Texas will also be hosting its Cookie Box Creations challenge on Feb. 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For the event, seven teams will transform a maximum of 1,000 empty Girl Scout Cookie boxes into themed structures.

This year’s theme, ‘Discover America: National Parks’, will showcase different national parks and their habitats.

On March 12, the Galleria Dallas will also host the Girl Scout Skate Day from 12 to 6 p.m. at the Galleria Ice Skating Center. Girl scouts wearing a uniform or other girl scout apparel will receive free skate rental during the event.

