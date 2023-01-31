As the region grips for an incoming bout of cold winter temperatures, local social service providers are preparing resources for individuals and families facing homelessness.

“The Salvation Army’s warming shelters are available for as many individuals and families as possible who will struggle with the upcoming freeze,” said Major Paul McFarland, area commander of the Salvation Army of North Texas, in an official statement.

The Salvation Army provides year-round support to all those facing poverty, addiction and homelessness across Dallas, Rockwall, Tarrant and Ellis, Denton and Collin counties.

As temperatures are forecast to drop in the coming days, the social service provider is preparing to activate its warming shelters in three North Texas counties.

Warming shelters offer a warm, safe place with food, drink and clean-up kits. Assistance is offered to stranded motorists, first responders and any individuals or families seeking refuge. Warming shelters are available in the following locations:

In Dallas County at the Carr P. Collins Social Service Center and Garland Corps Community Center

In Collin County at the Plano Corps Community Center and McKinney Corps Community Center

In Tarrant County at the Arlington Corps Community Center

Shelter activation depends on overnight temperatures. Each shelter’s opening guidelines are provided by its city and county.

Typically, warming shelters are activated when temperatures reach lower than 36 degrees for more than two consecutive days.

“As temperatures drop, the Salvation Army will continue to keep hope alive and meet immediate and long-term community needs,” said McFarland. “Support during the winter months goes beyond providing temporary assistance — the Salvation Army will continue to help break the cycles of poverty, addiction, and homelessness all year long.”

Each week, the Salvation Army of North Texas feeds 10,000 people through its 12 food pantries, treats 500 people through its three recovery programs, and houses 1,300 people through its six shelters and senior living centers.

