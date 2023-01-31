Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth-area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée to customers from Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10.

Guests can visit participating restaurants and redeem their free entrée via the Chick-fil-A One app.

“We look forward to rewarding our loyal Dallas-Fort Worth customers with a complimentary 5-count Nuggets entrée,” said Joshua Calva, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Elm Street. “We hope our community enjoys this special giveaway and knows how much we appreciate them.”

This promotion is only valid through the app. To claim the offer, guests can open the app and redeem the reward at participating restaurants, while supplies last. Limit one per person, per Chick-fil-A One account.

To locate a Chick-fil-A restaurant, visit Chick-fil-A.com/Locations.