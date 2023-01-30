Attend a two-step dance class, enjoy a theater play and have a family-friendly movie night with hot chocolate and cut your week short with all the activities Collin County has ready for you. Scroll all the way down to see our local picks for where to eat and drink this week.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: antonello marangi | shutterstock

When: February 1, 2023 | 5:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West | 6007 Legacy Dr., Plano

Time to celebrate everything Texas! And to mark the occasion Renaissance Dallas is inviting guests for a two-step dance class to learn the Lone Star State’s traditional dance. Dust off those boots and head to Renaissance Dallas in Plano to show off your skills or pick up new ones.

When: January 24 through February 5, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Fair Park |3809 Grand Avenue, Dallas

Based on one of the most beloved romcoms of all time Pretty Woman The Musical is brought to life by a stellar team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell of Hairspray, Kinky Boots and Legally Blonde. With music by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and book by the original movie’s director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton, this musical takes all the iconic moments from the original story and adds a dazzling theatrical flare to elevate the experience.

Photo: bojan milinkov | shuterstock

When: February 2 through 6, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Willow Bend Center of the Arts, Rodenbaugh Theatre | 6121 W Park Blvd, Ste. B216, Plano

When family members die grieving families tend to get a little crazy. In Monty Navarro’s case, after being rejected by his beloved Sibella due to his poverty, his mother’s untimely departure brings the news that he is an aristocrat and 9th in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst. A plan starts brewing and a course with eight obstacles forms in Navarro’s mind. Enjoy this dark Tony Award-winning musical comedy at the Rodenbaugh Theatre.

When: February 1 through 12, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: WaterTower Theatre | 15650 Addison Road, Addison

Imagine an Agatha Cristie-esque whodunnit murder mystery but the leading investigators were the Monty Pythons, then you’ll have something like The Play That Goes Wrong. The play follows a clumsy group of thespians doing their best (and failing miserably) to keep the show from falling apart.

Photo: amnaj tandee | shutterstock

When: January 31, 2023 | 5:30 p.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen

On National Hot Chocolate Day The HUB prepared a special family-friendly neighborhood night complete with a movie, popcorn and its famous hot chocolate bar. Enjoy a screening of Minions with the kids and cut the week short with some family activities.

Things to Eat and Drink This Week in Collin County