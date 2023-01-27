Following the announcement of the Best Picture nominations by the Academy Awards, the Cinemark movie theatre chain will be giving avid film watchers the chance to check out all nine movies that are up for the coveted award.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has announced that it will be hosting its yearly Oscar Movie Week festival, beginning on Monday, March 6 and running through Sunday, March 12.

During the festival, the Plano-based movie chain will be showing every Best Picture nominee, as selected by the Academy.

The nominees for this year are: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

In addition to the Best Picture films, Cinemark will also include showings for all of the Best Animated and Live Action short films.

For the upcoming event, Cinemark is offering a Digital Festival Pass, which will give people the chance to see all of the Oscar nominated films at the festival for a one-time purchase of $40. On top of that, attendees that purchase the online pass will also get a 50% discount on any size of popcorn, which is a nice bonus for the wallet.

Interested movie buffs that are not feeling quite so ambitious and committed to viewing every film at the Oscar Movie Week also have the option to purchase single showtime tickets for regular price.

Beginning on Jan. 27, people that plan on attending the Cinemark film festival can start selecting their preferred showtimes and reserving their seats.

The event will be taking place at Cinemark theatres throughout the U.S., which includes numerous locations in the Lone Star State. The Texas cities with participating theatres include Plano, Austin, Fort Worth, Grapevine, El Paso and more.

To book showtimes for Oscar Movie Week at the closest Cinemark near you, click here.