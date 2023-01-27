To kick off this year’s Be the Change campaign, the Central Market is celebrating Black History Month by recognizing some of the great Black contributors to the food world and culture.

In February, all Central Market stores will amplify the diverse voices of Black-owned food makers as well as host cooking classes with notable Black chefs. Customers can spend February exploring the showcase of customer favorites and new-to-market products from Black-owned businesses, winemakers and chefs.

Product highlights include: the Cognac Butter Pecan syrup from Chef Cassi’s Table, run by a Chef Cassi Day from Houston the syrup is great for topping desserts. Yolele Fonio, a gluten-free ancient African grain with a slightly nutty undertone that picks up spices and sauces beautifully. La Fête du Rosé, the first Black-owned rosé company out of St Tropez, France.

Cooking classes will feature notable Black chefs and will take place at selected Central Market locations throughout the month.

Foodies can spend a delicious evening with Chef Tanya Holland, host of Tanya’s Kitchen Table on the Oprah Winfrey Network and the podcast Tanya’s Table. Attendees can explore inventive takes on both modern soul food and comfort classics. The menu will include pimento cheese popovers, braised chicken thighs with barbecued white beans and scallions and brown butter “red velvet” beet bars with sour cream frosting.

Those interested in wine may enjoy the seasonal supper class with Donae Burston of La Fete Wines and Chef Keisha Griggs. Guests will sample wines from St. Tropez paired with the Caribbean-inspired dishes of Houston’s own Chef Keisha Griggs. The menu will include tamarind-glazed lamb chops with crusted puffed rice, garden lentils, and butternut squash and cassava cake with vanilla bean ice cream and spiced rum caramel sauce.

Cooking class dates, locations, and additional information is available on the Central Market Cooking School site.









