Prosper ISD School Board President Andrew Wilborn was arrested on a charge of sexual indecency with a child.

Wilborn, 43, was booked into the Dallas County Jail in the afternoon of Jan. 25, online jail records show. The bond is currently set for 50,000.

The district explained in a statement that they do not believe the indecency occurred with a Prosper ISD student and asked that any other questions be directed to the Dallas Police Department.

Under Chapter 12 of the Texas Penal Code, the criminal charge of indecency with a child by contact is a felony of the second degree, punishable by between two to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.

According to the Dallas Police, officers learned on April 12, 2022, of an incident involving a 16-year-old being inappropriately touched by Wilborn, who was acting as an executive pastor at Antioch Church at the time. A warrant for Wilborn’s arrest was created after an investigation into the report.

Prosper ISD sent the following email to all parents in the district Wednesday night:

Prosper ISD has some difficult news to share with you. Prosper ISD Board of Trustees President Drew Wilborn was arrested late Wednesday afternoon, January 25, 2023, by the Dallas Police Department and charged with indecency with a child. This is a criminal matter, and, to the best of our knowledge, this situation does not involve any Prosper ISD students. It is natural for our community to have questions, and we will provide as much.

Dallas Police are asking for anyone with information on the case or any other possible offense to contact Det. R. Jones at 214-671-4331 or email raungi.jones@dallaspolice.gov.

Local Profile will update this story pending more information.