Plano ISD continues performing above the state level, according to a recently released Texas Academic Performance Report.

Texas Education Code §39.053 requires every district’s board of trustees to publish an annual report that includes the TAPR (Texas Academic Performance Report) report, campus performance objective, a report of violent or criminal incidents and information received under Texas Education Code §51.403(e) from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

Originally reported by the Plano Star Courier, the Plano ISD Board of Trustees presented recent statistics released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) at a meeting held on Jan. 10.

The report outlines students’ academic performance in 2021 and 2022. Overall, the district received a B in accountability and an A for academic achievement, including college, career and military readiness.

According to the TEA’s “closing the gaps” ratings, districts have specific student groups targeted to ensure more students are successful in and out of school. According to Dash Weerasinghe, director of assessment, research and program evaluation, the district met 88% of the targeted groups in academic achievement and 83% of the targets in academic growth. The district also met over 90% of its targets for school quality, student success and English proficiency.

The district received a grade of 91% for academic growth and 89% for relative performance, which compares Plano ISD to similar districts. The report also found that the district exceeds state averages in ACT and SAT testing, as well as AP and IB test scores.

According to the TEA, the district sees around 15% of its students receive an industry certification by graduation, while the state average is 19%.

