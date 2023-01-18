Hope you are ready for live performances this weekend because there’s plenty of talent in Collin County. Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.

Photo courtesy of eisemann center

When: January 20, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson

More Info

Don’t miss this amazing homage to soul music pioneer Sam Cooke, one of America’s most iconic performers. Follow the life of one of the pioneers of soul music through his music, brought to you by the talented Bradd Marquis alongside a live big band.

When: January 21, 2023| 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Don Rodenbaugh Natatorium | 110 E. Rivercrest Blvd., Allen

Registration

Does the cold weather keep your kids inside too much? Have them stretch those legs and head to Allen’s Natatorium for snacks and a painting session. While they wait for their masterpieces to dry, they can swim in the pool. The Natatorium will provide snacks and supplies for painting.

Photo: photo-art-lortie | shutterstock

When: January 21, 2023 | 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.

Where: Frisco Heritage Museum | 6455 Page St., Frisco

More Info

Find all about Bonnie and Clyde, Ralph Fults and the Barrow Gang by the hand of Pat Rogers, an award-winning educator and historian who takes audiences through time with her engaging storytelling style. Have a light breakfast at 9:30 a.m. before the storytelling begins at 10:00.

When: January 21, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

More Info

Calling all old-school ’70s rock fans! Enjoy your favorite Roth-era Van Halen tunes by the hand of In Halen, the group that formed from the iconic Texan cover band Incognito, known for their stellar productions and powerful stage presence. Head there early and save your seat at the Balcony VIP Lounge for the best view of the stage.

Photo: rover dramawerks | facebook

When: January 14 and 15, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Cox Playhouse | 1517 H Avenue, Plano

Tickets

Rover Dramawerk’s 23rd season opened on Jan. 12 with this hilarious comedy written by Nancy Frick. From a spiteful wedding ministered by the king himself to an aging stars couple getting married as a publicity stunt, who knew a chapel in Las Vegas could house so much comedy?

When: January 20, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Rd, Allen

More Info

Plano native Kirk Halloway will be at the HUB this Friday with his outlaw country music repertoire. Greatly inspired by the likes of Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson, Holloway started playing when he was only 15 and released his first EP, Lonesome in the Lone Star State in 2019 and his second, Wrong Ways in 2021.

Photo: tiby cherian | shutterstock

Make a Clay Wind Chime Workshop When: January 21, 2023 | 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Jump Into Art Studios| 404 N Church St., McKinney

More Info Artist-teacher Emily Scott will guide you through the process of creating an all-you wind chime bell out of clay slabs to take home. Take two hours for yourself and get creative with the designs and decorations. 2 to 3 weeks later the fully assembled and packed for safe travel wind chime will be waiting for you at the studio.

When: January 6 to 15, 2023 | 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Comedy Arena | 305 E Virginia #104, McKinney

Tickets

Things get serious at The Comedy Arena with this elimination-style improv comedy event. This show will have the best local comedians competing against each other while performing games and scenes based on audience suggestions. You get to choose who gets the chop and who’s the crowned ImproVictor.

Photo: univega | shutterstock

When: January 6 to 21, 2022 | See the full schedule

Where: Courtyard Theater | 1509 H Avenue, Plano

Tickets

Based on the blockbuster Disney movie Frozen, the Plano Metropolitan Ballet transforms the fairy tale into an original full-length show designed to engage audience members of ages with a magical musical journey.

When: January 13 through 22, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Addison Theatre Centre| ​15650 Addison Rd., Addison

Tickets

Artist George Seurat, the descendant of the famous and enigmatic 20th-century painter of the same name, is burned out. In his search of an artistic path to follow, he finds his answer in his ancestor’s story. Inspired by the painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte by Georges Seurat, this musical is a stunning masterpiece by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine that explores poignant truths about life and love for art merging past and present.

The Dimension of Death!

When: Until January 22, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr, Richardson

More Info

The Wizard of Oz

When: January 21 to 28, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Plaza Theatre| 521 W State St, Garland

Tickets

Edelweiss-Tyrolese January Art In A Box

When: January 20, 2023 | 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Heard-Craig Center for The Arts | 205 W. Hunt St., McKinney

More Info

NHL Stars vs Coyotes

When: January 21, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Rd, Allen

More Info

NFL Divisional Round Watch Party

When: January 21, 2023 | 3:30 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

More Info