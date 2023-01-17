A partnership between the Plano school district and a hairdressing academy is opening new doors for local students and will offer more opportunities for Plano students.

Originally reported by NBCDFW, the Plano ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new partnership with the TONI&GUY Hairdressing Academy to launch a cosmetology program for Plano ISD juniors and seniors during its Jan. 10 meeting.

“Throughout the fall semester, Plano ISD met with TONI&GUY leadership to develop a partnership for juniors and seniors to attend their Plano Academy, learn the knowledge and skills required and begin their career,” Plano ISD Career & Technical Education Director Karen Buechman said.

Plano ISD is the first school district nationwide to offer this joint collaboration for student’s post-secondary education.

Students will be selected randomly based on a lottery system and will attend the academy starting in the fall of their junior year in Plano ISD. Successful completion of the two-year program will allow students to take the state cosmetology licensing exam to get a head start before graduation.

“Through learning experiences in innovative and rigorous programs like the one with TONI&GUY, our students will have access to industry professionals and experiences to become leaders in a global workforce,” Buechman said.

The 2023-2024 Selection Form is now open for interested sophomores and must be submitted by 9:00 PM on February 10, 2023. Visit www.pisd.edu/ToniGuy for information about the program, cost and lottery selection process.

An open house will be held on Jan. 24 for interested students from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at TONI&GUY Hairdressing Academy, which is located at 1921 Preston Road in Plano.