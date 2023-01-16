Burglars broke through a concrete wall at Sears and American Jewelers at Town East Mall in Mesquite during the weekend. The suspects got away with $2 million in jewelry and the store’s security equipment.



An American Jewelers employee discovered that the store was burglarized Saturday morning, according to CBSDFW. But police have not specified what time the robbery occurred.



When officers arrived to the scene, it was apparent that the burglars broke in through the neighboring Sears building, which has been vacant since closing in 2021. The suspects then broke through the concrete wall and multiple layers of sheet rock separating the Sears from the American Jewelers. Once inside the jewelry store, the burglars stole a large amount of jewelry, approximating $2 million or more in value.

“They just made a big hole in the wall and came through,” Hash told The Dallas Morning News. “They cut through concrete and four sheet rocks.”

It has not been released exactly how much or what jewelry was taken. But Mesquite police officers are currently working with mall security to get any video evidence from within the mall during the time of the break in.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Paul Hash, a manager at the American Jewelers in Mesquite said some of the stores security equipment was also taken during the burglary, so they do not have a time stamp or video imaging of the burglary.

No suspects have been identified and it is not yet known if there was more than one person involved in the American Jewelers theft. Police ask if anyone has information relating to the burglary or the suspects to contact the Mequite Police Department at (972) 285-6336.

Local Profile has reached out to Mesquite Police Department for more information. This story will be updated pending a response.