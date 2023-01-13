The Dallas Stars announced the hiring of Joanne Lovato as the professional hockey organization’s vice president of marketing.

The Texas-based NHL franchise says that Lovato’s primary responsibilities in the position will include ticket sales and audience development, covering the team via the organization’s digital outlets, along with corporate partnership activation and strategy, among others.

“I’m honored to be a part of this world-class organization,” said Lovato. “It’s an exciting time here at the Dallas Stars. I look forward to leading our marketing team and helping take our brand to new heights while continuing to engage with our amazing fans.”

Prior to joining the Dallas Stars, Lovato was the vice president of brand marketing for the California-based, competitive mobile gaming platform Skillz Inc.

During her time at Skillz Inc., Lovato’s responsibilities included strategic brand development and partnership procurement, as well as overseeing a pilot influencer program to drive platform interaction and downloads.

Lovato also previously served as the head of brand marketing for the West Division of PepsiCo Beverages North America, where she led a team located throughout major markets to develop various local campaigns, along with developing brand initiatives.

In addition, Lovato was also in charge of managing partner marketing across various sports leagues, working with numerous professional sports organizations like the San Francisco 49ers (NFL), the Golden State Warriors (NBA), other NHL franchises such as the Colorado Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks, and more.

With an accomplished list of marketing experience and expertise to Lovato’s name, Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts says that the organization is thrilled to have her as a member of the team.

“Acquiring exceptional talent is key to our organization’s continued growth,” said Alberts. “We are incredibly excited to welcome Joanne Lovato to the Dallas Stars team. We’re confident her unique expertise will further engage our passionate fans and elevate energy around the entire franchise.”