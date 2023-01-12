Fast-food restaurant Chick-fil-A has announced that three nonprofit organizations in North Texas will be grant recipients of the 2023 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards program.

According to Dallas Innovates, Chick-fil-A selected a total of 46 nonprofits across the country to collectively receive $5 million in grants, in an effort to support their respective community work. Among these 46 recipients, three of the nonprofits are located in the North Texas area.

“Through our True Inspiration Awards grant program, Chick-fil-A helps empower local nonprofits that are leading positive change and creating tangible impact throughout the communities they serve,” Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, said in a statement.

The two Dallas nonprofit organizations that were named were Cornerstone Crossroads Academy and Mercy Street.

Cornerstone Crossroads Academy is an educational academy that centers itself around its students, faculty, volunteers, churches, donors and community partners. The school prides itself on being more than a school, but a community.

Mercy Street is an organization that utilizes sports, mentorship and leadership to cultivate mutually transforming relationships with inner-city youth through Christian mentorship, according to Mercy Street’s website.

City House, located in Plano, Texas, is the third nonprofit to receive the grant. The nonprofit organization aims to protect, serve and empower children and young adults experiencing homelessness, abuse or neglect.

In order to be considered for a grant, organizations must be actively working to address important issues that align with Chick-fil-A’s corporate social responsibility priorities, according to Dallas Innovates.

These specific priorities include Caring for People, Caring for Others through Food, Caring for our Communities, and Caring for our Planet.

“This year, we added a new grant category — Caring for our Planet — to help support additional nonprofits that act as good stewards of the planet we share. It’s our pleasure to invest in the growth and legacy of all our 2023 recipient organizations throughout the U.S.”