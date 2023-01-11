Calling all NFL fans! It’s time to get out those Cowboys jerseys and get ready to party. Don’t miss the chance to watch the NFL Wild Card match-up featuring the Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay at the Miller Lite House. Even better — the event is completely free.

On Jan. 16, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will head to Tampa Bay, Florida to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. For the event, the AT&T Stadium is hosting a free watch party at the Miller Lite House for football fans. Gates will open for the event at 5:30 p.m.

The Miller Lite House includes a 70-yard turf field with field games, four video boards and over 60 television screens.

Make sure to save room for some yummy treats and drinks. The space will also feature two beer gardens, a walk-in beer cooler and various food trucks. Fans can enjoy $5 Miller Lites all night while they watch the game.

The wild card game will be broadcast beginning at 7:15 p.m. across the venue’s 60 outdoor television screens. The event will also feature a performance by the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders as well as appearances by some very special Dallas Cowboys alumni and the team’s official mascot, Rowdy.

Free parking is available for visitors in parking lot 10 with free admission through the Miller Lite House entrance, but make sure to use the entry G H J.

Don’t forget — for safety, clear bags are allowed in the venue but non-see-through bags and purses are not permitted. Coolers, tailgate chairs and seat cushions are also not allowed inside.

For additional event details, click here. For more information on the Miller Lite House Dallas Cowboys Home Game experience, click here.

And as always — GO COWBOYS!!