Screenshot: run to you- the definitive bryan adams tribute | facebook

When: January 13, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Enjoy the whole Bryan Adams experience right down to the original singer’s hairstyle. Run to You brings all the raspy sound, the gear and the looks of Bryan Adams to the stage at the Box Garden this weekend with the most iconic tunes of the ’90s. Get there early and make a night of it with dinner at any of the eateries in the hall or reserve a Balcony VIP Lounge for the best view of the stage.

When: January 13, 2023| 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Millhouse McKinney | 610 Elm Street, Suite 1000, McKinney

Looking to gain new skills this year? The MillHouse in McKinney is inviting all for a fun and supportive ukulele group class for beginners. You’ll learn basic chords and strumming patterns you can use to play along to popular songs. This class will repeat weekly but each event stands on its own, you can attend one or all. If you are still testing the waters there’s no need to buy your own ukulele just yet, there will be instruments available there for you.

Photo: winphong | shutterstock

When: January 14, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Roy & Helen Hall Library | 101 E Hunt St., McKinney

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit and Asian culture at Roy & Helen Hall Library this Saturday and enjoy live music by Lu’s Music Studio. Ms. Joplin Lu and her students and a live lion dance performance to the rhythm of the drum and cymbal for good luck and happiness for the new year and make your own lion dance puppets and spring blossom trees as you learn how to cut Jianzhi also known as Chinese paper cutting.

Bird Walks

When: January 14 and 15, 2023 | 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.

Where: Spring Creek Forest | 1787 Holford Road, Garland

Nature gifts us with beautiful landscapes all year round and winter is no exception. If you are looking for an excuse to stretch your legs and get in contact with nature, the Preservation Society for Spring Creek Forest in Garland is inviting residents to find out what birds the season brings. Go prepared for the weather, if it rains this Saturday, bring rain boots so you keep warm and cozy. Don’t forget to bring your binoculars!

Photo: orhan cam | shutterstock

When: January 14 and 15, 2023 | 10:00 a.m.

Where: Granville Arts Center | 300 N. Fifth Street, Garland

Garland’s 34th annual celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will take place this Saturday. The parade starts on Dairy Road at Garden Drive (near Embree Park.) The parade will end at the Granville Arts Center, 300 North Fifth Street where the celebration will continue with the musical Lift Every Voice & Sing with performances from the MLK Communitywide Youth Choir and GISD Fine Arts students. On Sunday 15 go back to catch youth groups from local churches and the Garland ISD showcase their talents beginning at 4:00 p.m.

When: January 14, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Celebrity athlete and motivator Jennifer Jacobs will be joined by NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman to lead a fitness class at Legacy Hall this weekend. Enjoy a 15-minute deep stretch and meditation warm-up led by Breathe Meditation and Wellness before the 30-minute mat-based HIIT-style workout begins. All fitness levels are welcome to the BYO mat class. After you break a seat stay around for the EIGHT beer happy hour.

Photo: yuliya yesina | shutterstock

McKinney Bridal Show When: January 14, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: McKinney Performing Arts Center | 111 N Tennessee St., McKinney

More Info Big day coming up? You won’t want to miss one of North Texas’ premier boutique bridal shows this weekend. Al, you could ever need for your wedding you’ll find at the McKinney Performing Arts Center — from menus to bridal gowns to DJs to venues, top wedding professionals from 45 exhibitors will help you make your day a memorable one.

When: January 6 to 15, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Art Center Theatre | 1400 Summit Ave Suite E, Plano

Last chance to see all the wit and romance of Jane Auten’s brilliant classic come to life this weekend at the Art Center Theatre with a refreshing and fast-paced adaptation. Follow Elisabeth Bennet as she navigates early 19th-century society’s expectations and falls in love with the enigmatic Mr. Darcy.

Photo: univega | shutterstock

When: January 6 to 21, 2022 | See the full schedule

Where: Courtyard Theater | 1509 H Avenue, Plano

Based on the blockbuster Disney movie Frozen, the Plano Metropolitan Ballet transforms the fairy tale into an original full-length show designed to engage audience members of ages with a magical musical journey.

When: January 13 through 22, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Addison Theatre Centre| ​15650 Addison Rd., Addison

Artist George Seurat, the descendant of the famous and enigmatic 20th-century painter of the same name, is burned out. In his search of an artistic path to follow, he finds his answer in his ancestor’s story. Inspired by the painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte by Georges Seurat, this musical is a stunning masterpiece by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine that explores poignant truths about life and love for art merging past and present.

Things to Eat & Drink

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

The Dimension of Death!

When: Until January 22, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr, Richardson

Collin County Jr. Livestock Show

When: January 14, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Myers Park and Event Center| 7117 County Rd 166, McKinney

HUB Comedy Night

When: January 14, 2023 | 6:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen

The Singprovisers

When: January 14, 2023 | 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Comedy Arena | 305 E Virginia #104, McKinney

NFL Wild Card Watch Party

When: January 14, 2023 | 1:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Sip and Throw Pottery Party

When: January 14, 2023 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Jump Into Art Studios| 404 N Church St., McKinney

