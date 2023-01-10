Events in Addison are known for attracting tens of thousands of people to North Texas. In 2023, plan a trip to Addison to take part in their signature festivals including Taste Addison, Addison Kaboom Town! and Addison Oktoberfest.

Celebrate nights under the stars in Addison with the specialty entertainment series Addison After Dark. The first event, Fiesta Noche, will take place on April 15, followed by Pints & Pups in August and Harvest Hayday in October. These free events each focus on a different theme, offering a variety of activities, live music and food trucks. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the theme, bring a blanket or lawn chair and get ready for an unforgettable night out.

Experience top-notch Addison eateries, wine and spirits tastings and more during Taste Addison. The iconic festival dates back to 1993 and brings in national music artists for special performances, as well as activities for the whole family. The festival takes place June 2-3.

On July 3, take part in the Addison Kaboom Town! experience. The nationally renowned fireworks show takes to the skies in celebration of Independence Day. Addison Circle Park will host food and drink vendors, musical entertainment and family-friendly activities. The festivities extend beyond the park with watch parties hosted by many of the Town’s 200 restaurants.

In autumn experience a Bavarian celebration with a Texan twist at Addison Oktoberfest. The celebration has taken place for more than 35 years. Enjoy four days of German culture, polka bands and of course, beer. Addison Oktoberfest takes place Sept. 14-17.

Addison special events calendar

Addison After Dark

Events run from 6-10 p.m.

April 15 – Fiesta Noche

Aug. 19 – Pints & Pups

Oct. 21 – Harvest Hayday

Taste Addison

Friday, June 2 from 6 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, June 3 from 2 p.m. to midnight

Addison Kaboom Town!

Monday, July 3 from 5 to 11 p.m.

Addison Oktoberfest