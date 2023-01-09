Samsung, the multinational producer of various consumer products, will be increasing its office space in Plano, Texas this year.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Samsung has leased the third floor of The Tennyson office campus — a corporate business park located in Plano, Texas — for the purpose of constructing brand new offices.

The planned office space will be over 33,000 square feet in size and located in Legacy business park. Construction of the offices is reportedly expected to be finished in May this year, indicated by the filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Back in 2018, the South Korean-based company finalized its operations in North Texas by starting up an office in the Legacy Central mixed-use campus. There, Samsung provided over 200,000 square feet of office space for its 1,000 employees.

Since then, the international company added 75,000 square feet of offices to its original Plano location at U.S. Highway 75 and Legacy Drive back in 2020. Additionally, in 2021, the company expanded its offices by another 60,000 square feet in the Legacy Central building, located at 6625 Declaration Way, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The newest office construction project is being taken care of by architects from the Camden Design Group — a Dallas-based architecture firm.

In addition to increasing the number of offices, Samsung will also increase its distribution facilities in the North Texas area. The company will reportedly be occupying over 200,000 square feet of expanded warehouse space in Coppell, Texas.

The increased space for Samsung’s distribution facilities will be located at 240 Dividend Drive — in the Point West business park — which is north of the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, according to state filings. Samsung had originally moved to the business park located in Coppell back in 2009.