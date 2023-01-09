More than $7 million in grant funding is being directed to 14 local school districts and colleges to support training programs for high-demand occupations.

“Texas continues to cultivate a highly skilled, diverse workforce through major investments in career and technical education training programs for our students,” Governor Greg Abbott said in a press release.

Abbott announced 152 grants totaling over $54 million have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) on Dec. 28.

The Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants were awarded to the public community, state, technical colleges, school districts and open-enrollment charter schools across the state.

“JET grants represent an important investment by TWC to provide training opportunities for the high-demand jobs of both the present and future,” said TWC chairman Bryan Daniel.

The funding will be used to purchase equipment to establish or expand career and technical education programs.

The programs that have received funding must offer Texas students the opportunity to earn a license, certificate, or post-secondary degree in fields of nursing, welding, automotive repair and dentistry.

“It’s important to identify high-demand jobs, but it’s critical to proactively commit resources to ensure Texans are ready to meet those workforce needs,” Daniel said.

Local JET grant recipients include:

Arlington ISD Registered nursing program – $347,933 to purchase and install equipment to initially serve 700 students Automotive service technicians and mechanics program – $115,310 to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 150 students

Farmersville ISD Agriculture engineers program – $746,743 to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 169 students Marketing managers program – $702,240 – to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 132 students

Forney ISD Registered nursing program – $136,036 to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 150 students

Kaufman ISD Mechanical engineers program – $98,457 tol help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 135 students

Keller ISD Electricians program – $410,584 to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 179 students Heating, air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics and installers program – $651,852 to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 174 Welding program – $677,849 to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 362 students

Kemp ISD Welding program – $208,145 to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 130 students

Lovejoy ISD Electronics engineers program – $446,763 to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 200 students

Maypearl ISD First-line supervisors of mechanics program – $696,605 to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students

Tioga ISD General and operations managers program – $30,743 to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 75 students

Weatherford ISD First-line supervisors of mechanics program – $337,354 to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 298 students Bus and truck mechanic and diesel engine specialist program – $151,813 to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 225 students Food service manager – $129,341 to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 647 students

Collin County Community College District Welding program – $332,365 to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 140 students

Grayson College Industrial machinery mechanic program – $349,999 to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 80 students

Navarro College Welding program – $349,999 to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 129 students

North Central Texas College Registered nursing program – $331,827 to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 130 students



For the full list of grant statewide grant recipients, click here.

The $54 million in grant funding is being provided by the Texas Legislature and has been approved by the governor each biennium.

“Through this over $54 million in job training grants, more Texans will have the opportunity to pursue good-paying jobs in high-demand careers across the state. Texas is the land of economic opportunity, and I thank the TWC for their ongoing efforts to ensure that our students can grow and thrive in our state’s booming economy,” Abbott said.

The JET Advisory Board was established to assist TWC in administering these grants. For more information on the JET program, click here or email jetgrants@twc.texas.gov.