Teachers are often overlooked when it comes to special recognition. But two teachers in Plano were awarded for their hard work in North Texas and named the winners of the Market Street and Mrs. Baird’s Teachers on the Rise program.

Gina Karnes of Mitchell Elementary School and Deana Reed of Plano East Senior High School were the two teachers nominated for the award. The school district made the announcement last week, but the winners are for the month of November. The program highlights teachers monthly for their exceptional work.

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. With plenty of the [school] year ahead of us, we encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

The two Plano teachers were among those nominated by students, parents and families around North Texas, who want to give special recognition to their best teachers. The winners will receive a $100 Market Street gift card, a $100 American Express gift card and a basket full of Mrs. Baird’s products.

But the giving doesn’t stop there. Students who nominated the winning teacher will also receive a $50 American Express gift card for taking the time to recognize their special teachers.

“We have had the privilege of honoring more than 30 educators in North Texas since we launched the program in 2021,” said Shane Sumrow, director of Teachers On The Rise. “We know there are many teachers in our classrooms who deserve recognition, and we look forward to receiving many more nominations throughout the school year.”

Teachers are chosen monthly for the special recognition. Student, parent and family nominations can be placed at woobox.com.