A new Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) line being established in Plano is expected to streamline local resident’s access to the DFW airport.

According to Plano Magazine, a new rail line and two transit stations are being built in Plano.

Dubbed the Silver Line, the new rail line will provide a direct connection from Plano to the DFW airport, passing Richardson, Dallas, Addison, Carrollton, Coppell and Grapevine along the way.

Two train stations will be constructed. The first station will be located at 12th Street Station, near the intersection with K Avenue. It will consist of two trail platforms with riders from the DART Red Line stopping at a new raised platform.

The Silver Line connection will be an at-grade platform between K Avenue and Municipal.

The second station will be constructed at the Shiloh Road Station near the intersection of East Plano Parkway.

This station will serve as the eastern terminus for the new line and will be established in close proximity to a cluster of research and development businesses.

The new transit system is coming to fruition after more than 30 years of planning at the city of Plano.

In early 2023, city planners are expected to form a stakeholder group that will further define the strategic vision for the transit stations. Areas surrounding the stations will be the focus of residential and commercial redevelopment in the coming years.

The DART Silver Line system is slated to begin operations in 2024.