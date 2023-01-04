After serving the city of McKinney for 11 years, Fire Chief Danny Kistner is retiring.

“We are sincerely grateful for the years of service Chief Kistner has given to this city,” said McKinney City Manager Paul Grimes in a press release on Jan. 3.

“Kistner helped modernize and grow our fire department to a large, 11-station metropolitan department that is truly best in class. For that, he has much to be proud of, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” Grimes continued.

Kistner began working with the city in 2011.

“At the height of the pandemic, the McKinney fire department, under the steady leadership and guidance of Chief Kistner, joined the effort to vaccinate the public because there was a deep need to get shots to our most vulnerable citizens as quickly as possible,” said Mayor George Fuller.

“They administered more than 60,000 life-saving shots, giving countless people hope from the terrible disease. For that, and for his many other contributions to the community, we cannot thank him enough,” Fuller said.

In his resignation letter, Kistner noted the fire department’s response to the pandemic as one of his proudest moments.

“Stepping up to protect the community in times of greatest need is what we do,” he wrote.

His letter also reflects on his past 11 years with the department, noting the growth to 250 full-time employees, three new stations and the progress that was made on a new headquarters.

“A novel community healthcare program was launched, one of the first fire-based programs in the nation, that has touched and improved hundreds of our citizens’ lives. We are one of the few programs that enjoy the utilization of a nurse practitioner and are only scratching the surface of that potential,” Kistner continued.

The city will conduct a nationwide search for a permanent replacement in the coming weeks. Kistner’s final day with the department is Jan. 30.

