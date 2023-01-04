An online resource center is making it easier to determine where you want to live by comparing neighborhood statistics from across the country. Every year, Niche ranks the top 100 neighborhoods across the country. In 2022, five neighborhoods in Texas qualified for the list, including three in Richardson.

The rankings are based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities and local amenities.

Five neighborhoods in Texas landed in the top 100, including:

Cottonwood Creek South at #2

With a population of only 564, Cottonwood Creek South in Richardson in Dallas County is one of the best places to live in Texas, according to Niche.

Most local residents own their homes with many retirees living in Cottonwood Creek South, and the public schools are highly rated.

Heights Park in Richardson at #36

Heights Park is a neighborhood in Richardson, Texas with a population of 2,757. Many families, young professionals and retirees live in Heights Park.

Canyon Creek South at #43

Again, located in Richardson, Canyon Creek South has a population of 3,956. Living in Canyon Creek South offers residents a sparse urban feel and most residents own their homes.

Timberbrook at #84

Timberbrook is a neighborhood in Plano, with a population of 1,718. Many families live in Timberbrook and residents tend to have moderate political views.

Old Enfield at #73

Old Enfield is a neighborhood in Austin, Texas with a population of 1,171. Many young professionals live in Old Enfield.

The information for these statistics is based upon data from the “U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources.” The top 10 neighborhoods to live in America, according to Niche include: