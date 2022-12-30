The Omni PGA Frisco Resort is set to open to the public in May 2023, and the resort’s vice president and managing director Jeff Smith says that advanced bookings have been filling up fast.

According to an interview by news publication Dallas Business Journal, Smith says that the number of advanced bookings for the golf-centered resort have been immense, especially for the first eight months that it is open for.

“We’ve got tens of thousands of rooms already booked for 2023,” said Smith in an interview with Dallas Business Journal. “We have several months that are already at full capacity in terms of group bookings. The more advanced bookings you have, the more that’s a leading indicator of how you’re going to do financially.”

“The leading indications are extremely strong. For 2024, we have several thousand advanced bookings, which is also very strong.”

Smith adds that, amidst the influx of advanced reservations, an array of national and international companies have been among the interested parties in coming to experience the new resort.

The Omni PGA Frisco Resort project will cost $520 million to complete and is 660 acres in total size.

The resort will offer two 18-hole championship golf courses, a pitch-and-putt course, a performance center, a driving range, numerous golf-themed retail stores and more.

In addition to golf activities, the resort will also have 500 guest rooms with 49 suites, 10 ranch homes for rent, 4 swimming pools, 31 cabanas, a ballroom, as well as 13 food and beverage venues.

Pricing for a round of golf is not available yet, but Smith says that the resort is close to releasing those details.

The resort aims to open ahead of the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, which will be taking place next year in Frisco, Texas from May 24 – 28.

For more information on the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, click here.