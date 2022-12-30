The Tomes Auto Group has announced that it has made a donation of $5,000 to Community Health Clinic — a free healthcare clinic located in McKinney, Texas.

Community Health Clinic provides numerous healthcare services to underserved individuals and families. Among these services the clinic offers include primary care, pediatric care, diabetic care, counseling, treatment of chronic medical conditions and much more.

Prior to this latest donation, the free health clinic has been the recipient of support and donations from the Tomes Auto Group in the past.

In offering this latest generous donation, the Tomes Auto Group — which is owned by Bob Tomes and Brandon Tomes, and comprises of three auto dealerships in the McKinney area — says that the aim is to assist families that are unable to afford quality healthcare.

“We are thankful for the donation but not surprised. Their generosity is unsurpassed. Bob and Brandon Tomes have touched the lives of many in our community,” said Steve Wurm, the executive director of Community Health Clinic.

The Tomes family have been based out of McKinney, Texas for almost 40 years. In that time, the family has supported a number of different charities in the area.

To learn more about Community Health Clinic and the healthcare services it offers, click here.