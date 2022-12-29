Three Texas food banks have made the list of Forbes’ top 100 charities in the United States. The North Texas Food Bank in Plano ranked at No. 87, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger in Texas came in at No. 73 and the San Antonio Food Bank ranked at No. 93.

For the last fiscal year, the North Texas Food Bank had a total revenue of $247 million. The food bank’s fundraising efficiency and charitable commitment percentages were also remarkably high, at 96% and 95% respectively.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger in Texas had a total revenue of $264 million, and the San Antonio Food Bank had $206 million.

Food banks have a large presence on the 2022 Forbes list, highlighting food insecurity and the role food banks play since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The No. 1 spot on the list went to Feeding America, a Chicago-based non-profit that operates a network of food banks in every county in the country. Their programs help provide meals to children, seniors, families and survivors of natural disasters.

Adding to Feeding America’s credentials, 10 of the food banks on the list were affiliates of the organization, including the North Texas Food Bank.

Overall, the nation’s top 100 charities took in a combined $58.8 billion in private donations an 8% increase from the past year. In a country with more than one million nonprofits, the top 100 received one-eighth of all charitable giving. The cutoff for this year’s list — No. 100 — was $181 million in donations, up from $167 million in 2021.