Summer job swim tests will take place next week as Plano Parks and Recreation prepares to hire for the 2023 season. Parks and Recreation will be hiring on Jan. 7 for certified lifeguard, water safety instructor and swim teaching assistant positions.

Those applying to Learn to Swim instructor positions must be able to swim 25 yards of each stroke.

Lifeguard applicants will need to demonstrate that they can swim 300 yards, collect a brick from the bottom of the pool and tread water.

A number of prep classes were offered in December. The final one takes place Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Oak Point Recreation Center.

A number of other seasonal positions are available this year, including day-camp counselor and recreation aides.

Plano Parks and Recreation says it offers a flexible schedule, competitive pay, paid training and certifications and free work attire.

More information about available positions and the hiring process is available here.