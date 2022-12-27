Retained CHRO Services:

Global HR Advisors provides complete chief human resources officer (CHRO) services at a fraction of the cost. You have access to proven global leaders to help your business. We help CEOs and leadership teams create dynamic cultures, identify operational gaps and structures, design employee experiences, increase engagement and retention, create complete group compensation and benefits analysis, and tailor timely targeted communication plans.

Coaching:

For your C-suite, we mentor leaders, facilitate strategic planning, develop top talent and coach through difficult times – we can manage sensitive employee relations. During the toughest economic times, we help our clients capitalize on industry opportunities and coach small to midsize businesses to align with the path of growth.

If you’re looking for structured growth, global or local expansion, and/or are ready to take your business to the next level, call us for a consultation. Our clients range from local municipalities to religious organizations, and we are yet to lose a client!

Email requests to our regional management team at: Alla.Ivanyan@globalhradvisors.com

Global HR Advisors

www.globalhradvisors.com

lusine.meeks@globalhradvisors.com