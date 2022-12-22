As reported by the Dallas Observer, Gomez was in attendance at the Pocket Sandwich Theatre’s annual holiday show, Ebenezer Scrooge. The singer was there to see her younger sister who is part of this year’s cast.

Pocket Sandwich Theatre has been active in the community for the past 40 years. It was founded by Rodney Dobbs and Joe Dickinson.

Until July of last year, the theatre operated in a strip mall on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas. The theatre company made the move to Carrollton in December 2021.

Crews took 11 months to renovate the space to house a theater in a building that resembled the old location.

The Ebenezer Scrooge show began on Nov. 24 and will run until Friday, Dec. 23. All shows are sold out.

