Even during the season of giving, many struggle to get by. With inflation on the rise, food banks across Texas are finding it difficult to keep up with demand.

Since March of this year, the North Texas Food Bank saw a 17% increase in meals delivered to our neighbors in the area. North Texas Food Bank and its feeding network of more than 400 food pantries and organizations are, on average, providing access to 12.3 million meals every month. This is higher than during the peak of the pandemic.

The Senior Manager of Communications at North Texas Food Bank Jeff Smith told Local Profile that nearly 700,000 North Texans do not know where their next meal will come from.

“Tragically, this includes more than 250,000 children, or one in every five in our region, giving the NTFB service area the fourth highest level of food-insecure children in the country,” Smith said. “That is unacceptable.”

North Texans are spending $325 more each month on food today than they did this time last year because of high inflation rates across the country. The holiday season is especially hard for those who struggle with food insecurity. Smith explained that because of high prices of food, gas and housing, many have to make difficult decisions as to how they are spending their limited money.

“Access to nutritious food should never have to be a choice,” Smith told Local Profile. “Together with our feeding network, we are ensuring that our neighbors will not have to choose between buying food for their family or paying for other critical living expenses.”

Despite the area seeing a more drastic need, the North Texas Food Bank is doing what it can to keep up with demand to make sure no one is going hungry.

The North Texas Food Bank is always looking for volunteers and donations. To learn how to help visit ntfb.org/get-involved.