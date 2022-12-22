Extreme cold weather is slated to hit North Texas on December 22, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is trying to keep passengers safe.

According to DART, the dangerous weather will likely last through Dec. 23. But the transit company is doing what it can to ensure passengers and employees remain safe despite the freezing temperatures. The National Weather Service predicted that cold wind chills as low as -15 degrees are possible.

“DART Operations teams are in place across the region to ensure regular service is not impacted by the expected weather,” a statement from DART said. “In preparation for possible ice accumulation, bus and train station parking lots and walkways will be treated, and DART vehicles are being weatherized.”

The company is also trying to keep riders warm and provide additional assistance with travel planning by extending its normal hours. Several DART transit centers and stations will be available for extended hours from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Dec. 23 and Dec. 24.

Stations with extended hours:

• Addison Transit Center

• CBD East Transfer Center

• CBD West Transfer Center

• Cockrell Hill Transfer Location

• Downtown Garland Station

• Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station

• Illinois Station

• J.B. Jackson Jr. Transit Center/MLK Jr. Station

• Ledbetter Station

• Parker Road Station

• South Garland Transit Center

DART also advised residents to dress in plenty of layers, wear a hat and cover exposed skin. DART also warned travelers to watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia. Signs of hypothermia include confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking and sleepiness. Residents who experience any of these symptoms are advised to contact 911 immediately.

DART will monitor the weather conditions across the North Texas area. To stay informed about changes to service, sign up for DART Service Alerts at DART.org, and contact DART Customer Service at (214) 979-1111.