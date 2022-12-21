Son of a Butcher, a restaurant that is known for its unique sliders, is set to open up a new location in Grapevine, Texas in February 2023.

According to news publication CultureMap, the mouthwatering miniature burger restaurant’s Grapevine location will be its largest to date, totaling 3,405 square feet of space — which includes indoor and outdoor dining options.

The restaurant specializes in creating elevated versions of nostalgic food classics and crafting them into unique slider concoctions. Some examples includes a peanut butter and jelly slider, a Texas Hot slider with fried chicken and hot sauce, as well as a jalapeno popper slider, to name a few.

Son of a Butcher utilizes locally raised organic wagyu beef for its assortment of creative sliders. For individuals looking for vegetarian options, the restaurant also offers black bean patties, which it makes in-house.

Patrons of the food establishment are able to order the sliders in numerous quantities, although guests with especially large appetites can order the Butcher’s Dozen — which consists of 13 sliders, to be eaten alone or shared.

In addition to the array of delectable burgers, Son of a Butcher also offers a variety of sides, such as nachos fries with wagyu beef on top, waffle fries, onion rings and more.

The restaurant also offers up different beverage options like milkshakes, draft beer and cocktails.

Son of a Butcher debuted its first restaurant in Plano, Texas at Legacy Hall back in 2019. It then opened up another location in Dallas in 2020, which was its first standalone restaurant.

To find out more about Son of a Butcher, click here.