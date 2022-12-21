Three McKinney families have a new home for the holidays thanks to the city’s housing rehab program.

Two families received the keys to their newly built homes at ribbon-cutting ceremonies held on Dec. 20.

A local family celebrates receiving the keys to their new home. Photo: city of McKinney Credit: Photo courtesy of the city of McKinney.

The houses are provided as part of the city of McKinney’s Housing Rehabilitation and Reconstruction program. These homes were too damaged to repair, so the city demolished and rebuilt them.

According to the city, construction took longer than anticipated due to material shortages. But, the city is excited that these residents will all be home for the holiday season.

Another homeowner received keys to their home on Dec. 16, totaling three homes that were rebuilt this year by the city this year.

Homes that are too damaged to repair are demolished and replaced. Photo: city of McKinney Credit: Photo courtesy of the city of McKinney.

The Housing Rehabilitation and Reconstruction program is funded by the Community Development Block Grant. These funds are awarded to the city of McKinney by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The city’s housing services division has also assisted more than 60 families with down payment and closing cost assistance, tenant-based rental assistance, and rehabilitation and reconstruction of existing housing for low- and moderate-income homeowners.

