For the past 57 years, the Friends of Plano Public Library has provided monetary support to the area’s five public libraries. Recently, Friends of Plano Public Library presented a check for $103,000 to the library.

During a Dec. 12 city council meeting the $103,000 gift was presented to the library. The Plano Public Library also announced the donation on its website and Facebook page.

The funding will be used to benefit the community through library programs. Programs such as the new older adult kits that are coming in early 2023, as well as educational programs for all ages and the library’s outreach efforts that are held throughout the city.

Friends of the Plano Public Library is a nonprofit group that was established in 1965. The group’s first-ever donation to the library came the same year when they donated $100. The library allocated those funds toward a new set of Britannica Encyclopedias.

To date, Friends of the Plano Public Library has given nearly $1 million. The funds are used to enhance the library and its programming. Previous donations have contributed to:

Outreach vehicles

Brochure printing

eBook

Audiobooks on Overdrive

Digital newspapers and magazines on PressReader

STEAM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) kits

Friends of the Plano Public Library raises funds by hosting events and book sales throughout the year.

The group is membership based and is always looking for additional donations of time, money or resources. Volunteer opportunities with the nonprofit’s board, in libraries or at events, are also available. For more information, click here.

Last year, Plano’s five libraries checked out over 4.7 million items, had in excess of 1.5 million visits, and welcomed more than 140,000 people to free programs.

The five library branches include:

Schimelpfenig Library, located at 5024 Custer Rd

Harrington Library, located at 1501 18th St

Davis Library, located at 7501 Independence Pkwy

Parr Library, located at 6200 Windhaven Pkwy

Haggard Library, located at 2501 Coit Rd

For more information, click here.